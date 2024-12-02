Omniex, Kingdom Trust team up for settlement in OTC crypto markets

In order to provide clients with a seamless end-to-end crypto investment and trading process, Omniex has been developing its post-trade processing component, the Omniex Settlement Center (OSC), for the OTC market. The OSC is meant to support cryptos OTC markets.

Moreover, what Omniex provides, is its all-institutional client base portfolio and risk management, trade execution, investment operations, and compliance solutions. On the other hand, its execution management system (EMS) offers connections to the major crypto exchanges, and key OTC providers. The partnership with Kingdom Trust will help mutual clients to be able to view and analyse assets held at the custodian.

Kingdom Trust has USD 12 billion in assets under custody, and is the regulated financial institution that offers qualified custody for digital asset investments. Furthermore, in August 2018, the company added insurance coverage from Lloyds of London syndicates, so that they could cover any physical theft or destruction of custodied assets.