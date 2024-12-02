Omnicom acquires Flywheel





Flywheel provides capabilities in retail commerce operations, media execution, as well as market intelligence to several brands around the world. The services are reinforced by the company technology platform, Flywheel Commerce Cloud, which was developed in order to deliver near real-time insights for the optimisation decision-making processes, as well as to boost sales. Following this acquisition, the Flywheel Commerce Cloud platform will include its products and transaction data into Omnicom’s audience and behavioral data, in order to deliver optimised insights and analytics to users, who will be given the possibility to automate and measure their digital commerce and media spending within an increasingly complex marketplace.

Omnicom will use Flywheel’s expertise and services in order to broaden its reach and expand its products in the digital commerce and retail media sectors, as well as into digital and in-store commerce and CRM. The company will keep its focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and expectations of its customers, in order to improve their overall experience as well.

Flywheel is set to operate as a Practice Area within Omnicom, as the acquisition was closed at approximately USD 835 million. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, as it is currently subject to Ascential shareholder approval, regulatory approvals, as well as customary closing conditions.







Omnicom’s recent strategy of development

Global marketing and corporate communications company Omnicom announced multiple partnerships and launches in the last couple of months, covering different geographic areas around the world.

In June 2023, the firm announced the launch of its new product, Omni Commerce, a connected commerce orchestration service. The new tool was developed as a vertical application on Omnicom’s Omni open operating system, which represented an ecosystem of technology, data, partnerships, and solutions that enabled always-on insight, activation, optimisation, and attribution across the overall commerce landscape. This was set to break down the bridge between commerce and brand investment processes in order to enable an optimised and more secure decisioning procedure.

Omni Commerce was powered by data from Omnicom’s portfolio of retail media network collaborators, which included Kroger, Walmart, Instacard, Amazon, and others. In addition, it also leveraged information provided by data vendors. The tool’s depth of data categories (media performances, content, operations, product inventory, and sales) was set to deliver a single, safe, and customisable view of the commerce journey, not only across commerce and brand investment, but also across multiple online environments, offline environments, and retailers as well.



