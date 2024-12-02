Omnico powers COOP Denmarks mobile loyalty app

Omnico’s software solution, omniEngage sits behind the COOP developed app enabling real-time customer bonus point calculations and targeted promotional activity. COOP’s current mobile app ‘Bip & Betal’ (Beep and Pay), which is available in seven of their stores during a trial period, allows customers to scan items into their basket, then pay at the till via their device using Omnico’s omniBasket software, which is linked directly to the customer’s dividend, bonus wallet, or credit or debit card.

A new extension to the COOP built app from the initial pilot is the integration with the brands loyalty scheme, through the omniEngage software, with targeted promotions delivered straight to the customer via the app. Further enhancing the customer engagement, additional bonus points are also calculated based on their purchases. Previously customers had to wait until month-end or each quarter to receive the bonus, but through the use of omniEngage calculations are made in near real-time enabling customers to buy quicker.

The COOP mobile payment app, currently available in seven stores, will be rolled out further in 2017, while the membership loyalty scheme is available from 1st October 2016.

Omnico has also provided a cloud-based promotion system to integrate with the legacy POS system currently in Fakta, the discount store for COOP Denmark, ensuring a new loyalty scheme for the stores customers.