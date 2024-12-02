Omni-channel strategies develop to the detriment of multichannel – report

Shoppers expect retailers to deliver the same product selection, purchase and fulfillment options and level of service regardless of how, where or when they interact with the retailer, according to the “Fashion in Flux: Mastering the omni-channel supply chain” report issued by DHL logistics company in collaboration with the business services company LHarrington group LLC.

The shopper is not interested in the retailer’s internal processes catered to buy-deliver-return behaviors but expects the retailer to deliver on many, if not all, of these options. Retailers should develop strategies for blending in-store operations with the traditional and e-fulfillment supply chains in a way that delivers profitability and performance.