Omise to release PayNow as a new payment option

This initiative will help broaden consumer payment choice at checkout by providing Singaporeans the ability to transact through 9 major banks in Singapore. The company is in full preparation to launch a developer-friendly suite of APIs that will allow one integration for both cards and PayNow acceptance, according to the official press release​.

PayNow will allow ecommerce businesses nationwide to accept payments through a fast and secure transfer (FAST) simply by scanning or uploading a QR code straight from the user's mobile device. Transactions that are processed through PayNow possess the same high-security standards as the banking industry in Singapore and are made through a registered mobile number, National Registration Identity Card (NRIC), or Unique Entity Number (UEN).​

PayNow Corporate is a fund transfer service that was launched in 2018 as part of Singapore's Smart Nation initiative to serve its citizens and businesses through better technology. The e-payment service is to help open new doors for businesses across Singapore to facilitate instant, seamless, and secure digital transactions for consumers nationwide.