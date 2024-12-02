Omega launches US ecommerce platform to sell Swiss watches

A limited edition watch celebrating Olympic champion Michael Phelps will be available for purchase exclusively through the site. The watch is limited to a production of 280 individually pieces.

Swiss watch companies have been adapting to ecommerce slowly. Luxury brands owned by parent companies The Swatch Group, Richemont, Kering and LVMH traditionally have sold their wares in well-established and highly reputable luxury retailers and through their own branded boutiques.

However, brands like Cartier, Bulgari, Officine Panerai and Baume & Mercier are now offering online purchases for most watches. Bulgari and Cartier also sell a limited selection of their jewelry via their websites.

Omega has overhauled its retail strategy in the last few years, closing accounts with large retail chains like Tourneau and opening branded boutiques in key markets.