OmaSp chooses Nets for mobile payments solution

As part of the agreement, initially OmaSp will offer Google Pay for Visa credit cardholders, with debit cards on the roadmap for 2020. By partnering with Nets, banks can provide their customers with the liberty to choose their preferred payment method. Its LCM services facilitate mobile payments for issuers by using one simple API that supports multiple card schemes and services, and managing all compliance elements. LCM includes multiple services and can support all current ‘xPay’ services, including Google Pay, Apple Pay and Fitbit Pay.

Via the partnership, the savings bank secures operational efficiencies, and minimises internal resource spent on compliance, generic maintenance, and scheme updates. Through this, OmaSp is enabled to redirect its internal resources towards value-creation and core services.

