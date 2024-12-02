Omanye Money launches international M2M money transfer service

Omanye Money customers are able to transfer funds from their mobile phones to Airtel Money wallets in Ghana. Transfers can be effected by SMS and Interactive Voice Response (IVR) from customers mobile phones. Online and agent transfer services are also available. Cash out options include cardless card withdrawals at financial institution Fidelity Bank ATMs in Ghana.

Airtel Money subscribers who receive Omanye Money Transfer transactions in their MobileMoney account are set to be able to use the funds to pay bills or make cardless ATM cash withdrawals at any Fidelity Bank ATMs and 2,5000 Airtel agents across Ghana.

Omanye Money account holders who receive Airtel Money transactions in their account are set to be able to use the funds to pay bills, send international top ups, shop online, transfer money internationally or withdraw at ATM and agents locations across the world.

To transfer funds online or from the Omanye Money mobile site, Omanye Money customers log in to their OmanyeMoney account; then, from the Omanye Account Menu, select Send Money, Send Money to Airtel Money, enter beneficiarys Airtel phone number, amount and submit to complete transfer.

Omanye Money enables the unbanked and under-banked individuals and businesses worldwide, especially African small/medium scale enterprises (SMEs), to send and receive money and settle bills electronically from their Omanye payment account by SMS, interactive voice response (IVR), online, contact centres, self-service kiosks and Omanye agents.

In recent news, Omanye Money has launched International Airtime service that enables Top Up transfers to approximately 250 mobile network operators in 90 countries.