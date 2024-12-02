Omanye Money launches International Airtime Top Ups

The service is designed for migrants and travellers, who are able to remotely recharge the prepaid phones of their family and friends back home.

To send International Airtime, customers log into their OmanyeMoney account, select send airtime from the OmanyeMoney menu, enter details, choose amount and submit to send.

Omanye Money enables the unbanked and under-banked individuals and businesses worldwide, especially African small/medium scale enterprises (SMEs), to send and receive money and settle bills electronically from their Omanye payment account by SMS, interactive voice response (IVR), online, contact centres, self-service kiosks and Omanye agents.