Omanye launches international mobile money transfer in Nigeria, Ghana

Omanye Money customers can send money from the Omanye mobile site and website wherever they are in the world and users of the multi-application and multi-channel electronic payment processing company eTranzact Mobile Money mobile service (pocketmoni) in Nigeria are able to receive international transfers from Omanye Money customers worldwide.

Omanye Money enables the unbanked and under-banked individuals and businesses worldwide, especially African small/medium scale enterprises (SMEs), to send and receive money and settle bills electronically from their Omanye payment account by SMS, interactive voice response (IVR), online, contact centres, self-service kiosks and Omanye agents.

In recent news, Omanye Money has unveiled the commencement of its international mobile remittance services to Airtel Money wallets in Ghana.