Oman Arab Bank chooses SmartVista to boost its card business

SmartVista is to replace the bank’s existing ACI Open2 platform. OAB selected SmartVista from BPC over both ACI and HPS to substitute the existing payments switch. This choice will enable the bank to manage its ATM estate, comply with future standards for the introduction of EMV alongside flexible card issuing capabilities and fraud prevention.

In the future OAB will offer EMV compliant Visa card products as well as support local cards (Islamic) based on Visa Electron. The bank will also acquire AmEx cards for the first time. With the introduction of SmartVista the bank will provide support for e-commerce for Visa debit cards issued by OAB.