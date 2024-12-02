Olo and Flybuy streamline restaurant operations for pickup

The new integrations add features of Flybuy’s location-based customer experience platform to Olo’s open Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for restaurants to help them handle in-store, curbside and drive-thru handoffs, as per the press release.

Olo’s officials stated that by ingesting Flybuy’s location intelligence, they can provide restaurants with timely information. They have a long-standing relationship with Flybuy and look forward to continuing to help their mutual customers by maximising labour efficiency.











Reducing the time for processing orders

Restaurants may suffer from ‘tablet fatigue due to the proliferation of separate tablets for each technology vendor they utilise (think: each delivery service provider, kitchen display, pickup solution has their own tablet). The Flybuy Pickup + Olo Expo significantly reduces this burden by integrating all the location intelligence into the existing expo, eliminating any operational change for staff.

Olo and Flybuy have also integrated to automate order fire events for Olo manual fire orders based on customer location. This new capability is fully customisable, firing manual orders based on customer location and typical preparation time for the order (e.g. fire the order when the customer is x minutes away). This results in streamlined staff operational efficiencies, timely order hand-off, and improved product quality and freshness for the end customer.

Representatives from Radius Networks said that Olo and Flybuy continue to innovate together to optimise off-premise order and pickup operations for their shared Brands. They are excited to roll out these two new, integrated offerings with Olo: Flybuy Pickup directly integrated into Olo Expo and Flybuy Pickup directly integrated for automating Manual Order Fire events based on customer location. These innovations help optimise staff operations and automate the kitchen process based on the true arrival times of customers. This results in better quality, freshness of food, reduced throwaways, and happier customers.