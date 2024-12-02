Oldest bitcoin exchange BTCC launches new platform

In its announcement, the Hong Kong-based exchange underlined better liquidity, enabling small bid-offer spreads and faster confirmation deposits and withdrawals as features of the new upgraded trading platform made available to users worldwide.

At the June 2018 launch, the new exchange will support bitcoin (BTC), ethereum (ETH), bitcoin cash (BCH) and litecoin (LTC) and their trading pairs. The exchange will address the needs of its user base to add other crypto tokens to its trading platform. Users will see zero trading fees for the first three months following the launch of the new exchange.

BTCC, formerly BTC China, was the world’s first cryptocurrency exchange to take shape in 2011. A crackdown by Chinese authorities on the domestic cryptocurrency sector following an ICO ban meant the exchange shuttered its doors in China on September 30, 2017.

One of China’s original ‘big three’ exchanges, BTCC soon moved its base of operations to Hong Kong and London before earning a reprieve after its acquisition by a Hong Kong blockchain investment fund in January 2018.