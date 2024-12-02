Ola, SBI, Visa to launch new credit card in India

According to TechCrunch, the move will help Visa and State Bank of India (SBI) acquire more customers in India.

With the card, Ola Money-SBI Credit Card, the mobility company is also offering several discounts and savings to retain its customer base.

The cashback and rewards will be offered in the form of Ola Money that could be redeemed for Ola rides, as well as flight and hotel bookings. There will be 7% percent cashback on cab spends, 5% on flight bookings, 20% on domestic hotel bookings (6% on international hotel bookings), 20% on more than 6,000 restaurants and 1% on all other spends.