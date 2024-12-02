OKTO.io, Jean Martin team up to provide security token solutions

The emergence of security tokens has become a vehicle for raising capital, thus the necessity of technology investments throughout the financial services industry. The partnership between the two companies is meant to accelerate the implementation of technology solutions for broker-dealers, transfer agents, issuers, and tax professionals.

It is estimated that over USD 13 trillion of security tokens will be issued by 2020.

To capture the opportunity that Security Token Offerings (STOs) present, traditional and emerging companies must update their existing processes and technologies. The partnership between OKTO.io and Jean Martin combines Jean Martins capabilities with the flexibility of OKTO.io solutions to deliver customer-centric solutions.