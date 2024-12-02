OKExs native token and OKLinks stablecoin listed on Bitfinex

The nine new trading pairs will officially open on Bitfinex on 13 June 2019 (UTC), including USDK/USD, BTC/USDK, ETH/USDK, USDT/USDK, EOS/USDK, OKB/USD, OKB/BTC, OKB/ETH, and OKB/USDT.

OKB allows OKEx users to perform various tasks including setting up an OKEx partner exchange, settling trading fees, and subscribing for new tokens on the token sale platform OK Jumpstart. OKEx’s native token is currently operating in the Ethereum Network (ERC20). Later in 2019, it will be migrated to OKChain, the blockchain which OKEx has been developing; currently being in its final testing stage.

To achieve financial inclusion and to foster a new economy with blockchain technology, OKEx considers that the solution is teamwork, which is the reason for joining forces with other players ‘to spark new chemistry.’