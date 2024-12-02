OKEx offers USD 4.5 mln to its perpetual swap market

In 2018, OKEx introduced perpetual swap trading, as well as the new risk management system. Since the adoption of the new risk management system, the exchange has recorded zero clawback for the futures and perpetual swap markets. The donation to the perpetual swap insurance fund will now provide an extra layer of protection to the customers, thus ensuring that all customers’ interests are safeguarded.

The company’s crypto marketplace serves millions of users globally, and it offers hedging and arbitrage instruments, including futures and perpetual swaps. These are used to help traders optimise their trading strategies.