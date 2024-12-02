OKEx lists Bitcoin Cash ABC under Bitcoin Cash ticker

OKEx mentioned that it will change the ticker of Bitcoin Cash ABC from BCHABC to BCH, and the Bitcoin Cash SV ticker from BCHSV to BSV. The ticker switch will take place on 13 December 2018. Thus, the spot trading of BCHSV and BCHABC will be suspended while all remaining balances of the original Bitcoin Cash will be settled and removed from users’ accounts.

Bitcoin Cash split into Bitcoin Cash ABC (Adjustable Blocksize Cap) and Bitcoin Cash SV (Satoshi’s Vision) in a hard fork that was the result of a network update on 15 November 2018. Bitcoin Cash ABC has earned the BCH ticker on exchanges as well, such as the Gemini crypto exchange who mentioned that they will only provide support for the Bitcoin ABC network, and Coinbase who commented they sided with the ABC due to the fact that ABC has a higher hashrate and a longer proof-of-work (PoW) chain.