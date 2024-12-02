OKEx introduces EUR, TRY, RUB fiat-to-token trading in Europe

Investors in Europe are now offered additional options for trading digital assets with fiat currencies. When trading on OKEx, they are allowed access to a range of trading services, such as C2C, spot, margin, and derivatives, with unparalleled convenience and security at one stop. Moreover, OKEx also offers multi-lingual support with currently ten different languages on its website. These comprise: English, Turkish, Deutsch, Traditional Chinese, Spanish, French, Russian, Thai, Vietnamese, and Indonesian.

Euro (EUR), Turkish Lira (TRY), and Russian Ruble (RUB) markets are now available on OKEx C2C platform. This means that users can now place orders with self-selected exchange rates and payment methods to buy or sell virtual financial assets with fiat currencies, enjoying a low-volatility market, and zero transaction fee. OKEx C2C trading service offers a decentralised platform for the buying and selling of Bitcoin (BTC), Tether (USDT), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC). To trade on the C2C platform, customers have to complete few steps, among which one includes KYC level 1 verification, linking a valid local bank account, and a mobile number.