OKCoin rolls out fiat-to-crypto trading in the US

The exchange filed a money service business (MSB) registration with the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in November 2017. The document shows that the legal entity behind the exchange is called OKCoin USA Inc. and is based in Mountain View, California, according to CoinDesk.

At press time, the exchange started the new offering with support of US dollars deposit and withdrawal as well as trading against Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum and Ethereum classic, the online publication continues.

However, OKCoin states on its website that the fiat-to-crypto trading service is currently limited to investors in California. The news follows a report weeks ago that indicated a similar move by Huobi, who launched a crypto-to-crypto trading service this month for all 50 states in the US through a partner dubbed HBUS.