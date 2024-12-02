OKCoin partners with Simplex for USD deposits

China-based digital currency exchange OKCoin has service in 184 countries, was founded in 2013, and has since launched Euro Trading for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryprocurrencies. With this addition of accepting credit and debit cards, OKCoin offers users more ways to securely onboard fiat.

Simplex is a fintech company, which provides payment processing solutions, in order to enable international users to make USD deposits via debit or credit card. The company’s fraud prevention solution and proprietary AI technology block fraudulent users and allow legitimate users to complete payments with ease. Simplex’s solution increases conversion rates and enables merchants to focus on growing their business. In case of a fraud chargeback, the merchant gets paid by Simplex.

Moreover, the feature is available to users outside of Europe, China, and the US, with plans to extend its functionality to additional countries in the future.