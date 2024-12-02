OKCoin launches new program for high-volume cryptocurrency traders

OKCoin Premier is available to anyone who has traded at least USD 100,000 in digital asset trading over the last 30 days.

Moreover, the program provides retail traders and institutions with fiat-to-token and crypto-to-crypto trading for digital assets including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Litecoin, XRP, Cardano, Stellar, Zcash, 0x, TRX and others, while complying with regulatory standards in the world.

To learn more about OKCoin, check out Pablo Magro, OKCoin’s Business Development Manager article about the exchange, focusing also on the potential for growth for the cryptocurrencies market in Latin America.