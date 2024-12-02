OKCoin launches in Latin America with fiat-to-crypto trading

As a result of the announcement, traders in Argentina can deposit Argentine peso (ARS) in exchange for cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Litecoin, Ripple, Cardano, Stellar, Zcash and 0x. Other Latin American fiat currencies will be added in the coming months.

Also, the crypto exchange plans to open an office in Buenos Aires and build up a team to support its business throughout Latin America. OKCoin already supports fiat trading for US dollars from users throughout the world.

OKCoin is a licensed exchange that enables consumers to buy and sell digital assets in a regulated and compliant environment. The company expanded to offer fiat trading in the US earlier in 2018 and recently added crypto-to-crypto trading for 20 United States.