OKCoin launches Euro trading for cryptocurrencies, opens office in Malta

As such, all OKCoin users can participate in Euro spot trading for leading digital assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash, with more digital asset pairs being added soon. Until 4 September 2019, the company will not charge a fee for Euro deposits and withdrawals.

In addition, OKCoin announced the opening of a new office in Malta, an EU member state known for its comprehensive government initiatives to provide a sound regulatory framework for blockchain enterprises. Malta is also called the ‘Blockchain Island’. The Malta office is part of the chiliZ Blockchain Campus, an accelerator and hub connecting some of the industry’s largest stakeholders across Asia and Europe.