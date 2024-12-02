OKCoin announces the listing of STASIS EURS

Authorised OKCoin customers can deposit and withdraw EURS, in addition to trade against USD, EUR, and BTC. EURS is fiat-collateralised, which makes it a stable digital asset, with each unit transparently backed by Euro reserves.

Moreover, through EURS, the STASIS foundation is meant to balance the economic forces affecting the crypto market.

Also, they’ve created an ecosystem of licensed financial intermediaries, top law firms, and global accounting companies, which have enabled STASIS to create a comprehensive framework for tokenization. This gives EURS the stability of its off-chain fiat counterpart: the Euro.