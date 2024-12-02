OK mobile payment app to roll out in the Netherlands

The company plans to have at least 15,000 OK points in the Netherlands, by the end of 2018.

The OK app allows users to store their credit or debit cards, as well as membership and reward cards, which they can used pay online and in-stores. The OK app also allows consumers to log in with affiliated partners, all within a single app.

The OK platform offers merchants an omnichannel solution that optimally serves their customers.

Leendert van Eck from DEEN Supermarkten notes: We will start in April with stores in Amsterdam and Diemen, and then quickly roll out to the rest of our stores. Besides customer ease of use, the OK platform offers us the possibility to link the online and offline world, because it works in all channels.