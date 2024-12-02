OK-app to turn every Dutch mobile phone into a smartwallet

OK aims to launch with 100 key retail partners, from supermarkets and gas stations to web shops and consumer brands, in an intention to put an end to ticket fraud. Anticipating SWIFT adoption in the Netherlands, OK already has set its sights on the European market.

“We have worked on a singular solution for the past years to replace the overfull physical wallets, the abundance of customer accounts, and the ongoing illegal trade in tickets”, says Chiel Liezenberg, responsible for OK’s design, who also stood at the cradle of iDEAL, the Dutch online payment solution.

The app is preparing for a phased launch in 2018 with 100 retail stores, brands, and ticket shops, including Jumbo, Albert Heijn, and Plus. “With our first 100 partners, we aim for enough acceptation points in the country and presence in all sectors. Only then can we create enough traction to get consumers to pay by mobile, and actually leave the physical wallet at home. Retailers are excited about the omnichannel services that OK brings to the table, creating a solution ‘beyond payments’”, has stated Olaf Litjens, the OK CEO.

Some of the investors in OK are the founders of Fox-IT, a European cybersecurity company. OK’s integration with POS systems will be implemented by Intersolve, one of the few companies in the Netherlands with an EGI license from the Dutch National Bank.