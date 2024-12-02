Oink, Visualsoft team up for ecommerce payment solution

The deal will see 50 UK and EU merchants with combined revenue totaling over USD 574 billion PA to be contracted by end of Q2 2014.

Virtual Piggy promotes financial management while empowering youth under 18 to make purchasing, saving and other money management decisions for themselves, within the boundaries setup by parents. Oink is a mobile-first payment technology designed to allow retailers and game publishers to reach consumers in a manner compliant with the FTC and other international regulations. The technology serves as a digital family wallet that is available online or via mobile.

UK-based Visualsoft is a web development company, providing website design, development and online marketing services to over 650 online retailers from around the UK and Europe.

In recent news, Virtual Piggy has joined forces with Plinga, a Germany-based publisher of social web and mobile web games, to provide payment technology for the latter’s social games.