Oink teams up with Moku Collective

Virtual Piggy is the provider of Oink, an ecommerce solution that enables kids and teens to manage and spend money within parental controls. It enables parents to teach financial management through the use of a family wallet. The technology company delivers online security platforms designed for the Under 21 age group in the global online market, and also enables online businesses the ability to function in a manner consistent with the Childrens Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and similar international childrens privacy laws.

Moku Collective is a digital commerce consultancy representing key brands across retail and gaming sectors ranging from the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) to Astro Gaming.