Oink Payments joins forces with Plinga for payment technology

Virtual Piggy promotes financial management while empowering youth under 18 to make purchasing, saving and other money management decisions for themselves, within the boundaries setup by parents. Oink is a mobile-first payment technology designed to allow retailers and game publishers to reach consumers in a manner compliant with the FTC and other international regulations. The technology serves as a digital family wallet that is available online or via mobile.

In recent news, Virtual Piggy has teamed up with the European Games Group, a worldwide distribution and commercialization partner, to provide payment technology for their games across their 16 million user base.