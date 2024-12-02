Oink, Merchant e-Solutions team up for payment solution

This partnership will allow Merchant e-Solutions to bring their payment method to more merchants in more locations, as Oink continues to expand internationally.

Oink is a payment technology designed to allow retailers and game publishers to reach under 21 consumers in a legal manner compliant with the FTC and other international regulations. The technology serves as a digital family wallet that is available online or via mobile and allows parentally controlled transactions.

Virtual Piggy is the provider of Oink, an ecommerce solution that enables children and teenagers to manage and spend money within parental controls. It enables parents to teach financial management through the use of a family wallet. The technology company delivers online security platforms designed for the “Under 21” age group in the global online market, and also enables online businesses to function in a manner consistent with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and similar international childrens privacy laws.

Merchant e-Solutions is a US-based company headquartered that is both a merchant acquirer and global processor. Cielo S.A. acquired Merchant e-Solutions in 2012 primarily for its technology platform, world-class service, and payment expertise.

