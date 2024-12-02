Oink joins forces with Playerize for online payment solution

Playerize specializes in monetization for the social and mobile gaming industry. The Playerize network has seen over 2 billion interactions from gamers to date and spans over 200 countries and territories with over 49,000 game publishers. Their flagship product, the SuperRewards Offer Wall, delivers advertising offers and scores of direct payment methods to millions of users online.

Virtual Piggy is the provider of Oink, an ecommerce solution that enables children and teenagers to manage and spend money within parental controls. It enables parents to teach financial management through the use of a family wallet. The technology company delivers online security platforms designed for the “Under 21” age group in the global online market, and also enables online businesses to function in a manner consistent with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and similar international childrens privacy laws.