Oink introduces prepaid card for teenagers

The new prepaid card allows teens to shop at any of the more than 25 million merchant locations that accept Discover, but within limits set and managed by parents. The Oink Card is accepted everywhere Discover is accepted and is powered by Marqeta, a payment card platform for global enterprises.

Virtual Piggy is the provider of Oink, an ecommerce solution that enables children and teenagers to manage and spend money within parental controls. It enables parents to teach financial management through the use of a family wallet. The technology company delivers online security platforms designed for the “Under 21” age group in the global online market, and also enables online businesses to function in a manner consistent with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and similar international childrens privacy laws.