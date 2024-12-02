Oink, Guidance enter partnership for payments expansion

The partnership will allow Guidance to enable retailers across the US to start accepting Oink payments.

Virtual Piggy promotes financial management while empowering youth under 18 to make purchasing, saving and other money management decisions for themselves, within the boundaries setup by parents. Oink is a mobile-first payment technology designed to allow retailers and game publishers to reach consumers in a manner compliant with the FTC and other international regulations. The technology serves as a digital family wallet that is available online or via mobile.

In recent news, Virtual Piggy has partnered ecommerce platform Visualsoft to deliver a payment solution for youth-market focused ecommerce websites.