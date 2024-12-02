Ohpen unveils Ohpen API Portal in beta mode

Ohpen says OAP allows banks, insurance companies, and asset managers to assemble the products and services they would like to use, generate code and apply it in their online or mobile banking sites.

It reckons this reduces time to market of API integration by up to 40% for new features and functionalities – or for even launching a whole new bank.

Ohpen currently has over 300 API calls which it says can create a full savings or investment bank. The portal features a development console and a sandbox that simulates the client’s technical landscape where these operations can be built, tried, and tested. These operations can be integrated in any application and website.

The portal and the company’s platform are real-time synced. New features and releases in the platform are immediately available to software developers who use the portal.