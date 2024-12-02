Ogone rebrands as Ingenico Payment Services

Ingenico will now operate under the new corporate name ‘Ingenico Group’, while also redesigning the company logo.

Ingenico is a provider of payment solutions, with over 20 million terminals deployed in more than 125 countries.

In April 2014, Ingenico has unveiled that the mobile payment interfaces designed for the Thalys app, in addition to their online payment website, have been deployed by Ogone, its online payment subsidiary and international online payment service provider (PSP).