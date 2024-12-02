Ogone launches chip and PIN mPOS payment solution

Designed for businesses ‘on the move’ such as tradespeople, delivery services, market traders and transport operators, this payment solution is set to enable businesses to take payments on the spot.

This solution is based on Ingenico’s mPOS technology (iCMP) combined with easycash’s processing solution.

The solution comprises of a chip and PIN debit and credit card reader that connects with iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. Merchants download the Ogone mPOS app on their smartphone and use Bluetooth to pair it with their Ogone mPOS device.

By using this device, merchants can offer their customers an alternative payment method to cash. The Ogone mPOS solution enables merchants to provide their customers with personalized, detailed e-receipts and others.

The secure back office web portal functionality enables the search and download of transactions, access to customer information and the creation of detailed management information. Moreover, Ogone mPOS, using the Ingenico mPOS suite complies with payment industry standards such as EMV levels 1 and 2, PCI, Visa Ready, payPass.

In recent news, Ogone Payment Services has integrated Polish payment method Przelewy24 (P24) on its Ogone Payment Platform.