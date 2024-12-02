OFX collaborates with Technosis on FX payment solutions in Germany





Following this announcement, the collaboration is expected to launch an integrated multi-currency payment tool that will focus on optimising the manner in which businesses in the region of Germany save time with fast and safe cross-border payments, as well as competitive foreign exchange rates.

In addition, both companies are set to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in the ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.











More information on the announcement

OFX will continue to offer an optimised and competitive alternative to banks for businesses and companies that are looking to make and receive cross-border payments. The firm will also provide its clients with the possibility to make international money transfers in over 50 currencies, across 170 countries across the globe.

Through its business model that combines human and digital capabilities, OFX aims to complement its simple, secure, and self-service online platform with 24/7 localised customer support. This will allow clients to speak to a currency specialist at any time, night or day. The company will also continue to specialise in currency risk management for SMEs who trade overseas, which will improve the way businesses protect themselves from the overall risks that are associated with volatile currency markets.

Technosis integrated functionality into its existing platform in order to improve the user experience with simplified FX services that are provided by OFX. This will also streamline finance operations for Technosis clients by eliminating the overall need to use multiple payment platforms, manual processes, as well as lengthy workflows.

This integration will also streamline the transaction processes, reduce transaction costs, and offer real-time tracking and reporting features, which will make it easier for clients to manage their finances across borders.



