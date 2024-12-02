Office Depot, Alibaba to open co-branded online store

The two companies announced the agreement as part of a broader array of services they are providing to small business. Over time, the companies intend to help US-based small businesses sell their products to buyers around the world through Alibaba’s website.

Alibaba’s business is connecting small businesses with its more than 150,000 suppliers worldwide, a catalogue of product listings and manufacturing capabilities. Therefore, Office Depot’s small and medium-sized business customers will be able to find a broader array of products or a supplier to make their goods in a streamlined way.

Earlier in 2019, Alibaba Group has announced the launch of A100, a strategic partnership programme that offers companies a one-stop solution for their digital transformation.