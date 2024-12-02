Oculeus tackles telecom fraud with new fraud protection system

The Oculeus-Protect solution is a cloud-based system that protects enterprise PBXs from fraud and hacking risks. It aims to offer companies a real-time insight into their security, using an automated and intelligent framework. The system prevents false charges made by cybercriminals and fraudsters by assessing important details during a conversation. According to Oculeus, the solution is capable of blocking fraudulent traffic in the telecoms network within “milliseconds,” and it works independently of the rest of the telecommunications stack.

Once configuration is completed, Oculeus service solutions begin to immediately protect voice communications in the enterprise against scams such as PBX hacking and toll fraud. Suspicious calls from outside of the enterprise can be immediately detected and blocked.

The Oculeus-Protect system starts by profiling the enterprise communication network so that it can build an intelligent baseline of what to expect from telecommunications activities. From this point, the tech can monitor the communication network for strange patterns and anomalies typical within telecoms fraud.