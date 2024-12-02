Octopus to roll out eWallet app for Apple devices in Hong Kong

To be able to use the eWallet app users need to download an Octopus app, buy an Octopus card reader for HKD 228 and pair the card reader via Bluetooth with an iPhone, Apple Watch or iPad. Octopus does not support TouchID fingerprint recognition technology to make payments, though China’s similar Alipay and Tencent’s WeChat app support the technology, making them convenient for iPhone users.

Octopus online payment services have been available since 2014 on Android smartphones and so far have recorded about one million downloads. Octopus is not only used for shopping at 17,000 retail outlets, but on public transport and for accessing residential and commercial premises, as well. The new online feature could transfer funds from one user to another through person-to-person app O! ePay, and settle payments to online shops such as Alibaba’s Taobao, according to South China Morning Post.

Octopus positions itself as a payment system for smaller transactions, but it has plans to lift the existing HKD 1,000 limit to HKD3,000 in November 2016.