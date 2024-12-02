Octo3 announces token sale to build universal payment gateway network

The token sale aims to support the network’s capabilities with smart contract-driven blockchain technology, and by creating a new payments ecosystem based on an open network called HAZZA. The network’s’ goal is to enable merchants access various payment systems, including credit cards and mobile wallets, with lower costs, by cutting through layers of parties involved in the payment process, such as issuers, payment method providers, acquirers and payment device makers.

Octo3 already operates a payments system that creates a unified, low friction, API-based, user-friendly processing platform for banks, merchants, payment providers and existing card networks to interconnect in one-step.

While the HAZZA network has not yet been launched, Octo3 already has significant parts of the technology that will underpin it. The network will be based on Octo3’s intellectual property (IP). Octo3 will transfer its IP, and current PCI compliant technology, to the Octo3 Foundation, a not–for-profit entity.

The sale of HAZZA tokens (ticker: HAZ), will be open to the public on October 3rd, 2017 and ends October 31, 2017. Following the token sale, resources raised will be used to strengthen the technology through incorporation of blockchain solutions using smart contracts. The aim of the tokens is to provide a means of accessing the cloud-based system.

Tokens will be available for purchase using popular cryptocurrency choices including Bitcoin and Ethereum. Tokens may also be available for purchase in USD.