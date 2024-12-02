OCBC launches standalone mobile payments app

The app provides all OCBC Pay Anyone services and enhancements (peer-to-peer e-payments, QR code payments and access to OCBC Pay Anyone integrated with Apple iPhone’s Siri and iMessage) into a one-stop access to e-payments.

With this app, customers will be able to scan QR codes at participating merchants’ NETS terminals to pay for their purchases directly from their OCBC Bank account.

The OCBC Pay Anyone app is available for download on the Apple and Google Play mobile app stores. Starting June, OCBC customers can pay for purchases at more than 1,000 merchants, such as Robinsons, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Gap, Paradise Classic restaurants, Caltex stations and Gardens by the Bay.