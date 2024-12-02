OCBC enables instant digital card issuance for Apple Pay

According to OCBC, Visa cards make up almost 80% of OCBC Bank cards currently linked to Apple Pay. Customers can request and receive their new cards digitally, from within the ban’s mobile app, and start using it with Apple Wallet.

Around 60% of OCBC Bank cards linked to mobile wallets are on Apple Pay. Mobile wallet usage is especially popular for lifestyle transactions including groceries, transport such as private hire cars, food deliveries and fast food. Monthly mobile wallet payments have doubled since 2016, while the number of credit cards provisioned to mobile wallets has increased sevenfold.