OCBC Bank unveils SME dashboard

OCBC has integrated more than 40 business apps, including its digital banking platform Velocity@ocbc, with the web-browser based dashboard. The latter supports functions like accounting and expense management, sales and inventory, marketing and human resources.

For example, a business owner could monitor his/her email marketing campaign using Mailchimp, analyse the same campaign’s effectiveness in driving website traffic by looking at Google Analytics, and check on subsequent sales, top selling products and inventory levels using Shopify and Tradegecko.

A soft launch for the dashboard was carried out with a select group of customers in December 2018.

This dashboard is the result of a collaboration between OCBC and 9 Spokes which began in 2017 under the second Fintech Accelerator Programme run by OCBC’s fintech unit, The Open Vault at OCBC.