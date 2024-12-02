OCBC Bank to accept JCB cards in Singapore

Through this partnership, the JCB Card acceptance network in Singapore is extended, streamlining the payment experience for JCB Cardmembers in Singapore, Japan and other parts of North Asia, especially in China, South Korea and Taiwan, and its issuing base in South East Asia.

JCB has 120 million cardmembers worldwide, which will be able to use their JCB cards at all establishments that engage Robinsons Bank as their payment service provider.

Earlier in September 2019, Flywire and JCB International have partnered to provide international students with a new method for making cross-border tuition payments.