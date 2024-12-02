OCBC Bank Malaysia introduces facial biometrics to mobile banking app

OCBC Bank head of consumer financial services Lim Wyson said this initiative was part of the bank’s broader digital banking journey and followed from the earlier OCBC OneTouch fingerprint authentication.

To access the feature, customers need to tap on the OCBC OneLook icon on the app’s login screen and look at their phone to gain access. To get started, customers must perform a one-time activation for OCBC OneLook on the mobile banking app of their iPhone X with Apple’s Face ID running on the iOS12.1 operating system.