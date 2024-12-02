OCB to release OCB-JCB credit and debit card in Vietnam

Cardholders of OCB-JCB card can access the JCB acceptance network with around 30 million merchants worldwide, and enjoy the benefits provided by OCB, special privileges at selected merchants, and customer service at JCB Plaza, an overseas service counter.

Moreover, OCB-JCB Platinum credit cardholders are entitled to a number of other privileges such as the access to over 73 airport lounges in Japan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam; and 24/7 global support through a free hotline when booking car rental, hotel, restaurant, and golf in Japan.

In addition, OCB offers free annual fee during the validity period for the JCB credit card and free for the first year for the JCB debit card.