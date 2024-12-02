Ocado to revive with new tech deal

Sobeys, a Canadian retailer, has agreed to use Ocado’s ecommerce technology to expand its online business.

A similar agreement was concluded in November between Ocado and Casino that also helped to boost Ocado’s shares.

The agreement with Casino included plans to build a customer fulfilment centre using Ocados proprietary mechanical handling equipment.

However, investors are still unsure if Ocado is only a food retailer or rather a technology provider able to command a high valuation of shares.