Ocado to launch app in UK for Amazon Alexa

The Ocado app for Amazon Alexa will enable customers to add a product to an existing order or basket, to find out which products are currently in season and receive inspiration for the best ways to include them in recipes, and check an existing order or basket to see if a certain product has already been added.

Also, customers will keep track of an order by asking “where’s my order?” and confirm the time until which an existing order can be amended.

The Ocado Technology ecommerce team built an AI-based Ocado Conversational Service which is able to suggest both appropriate and previously bought items, helping customers to add items to their basket effortlessly. Customers will be able to download the app from Tuesday, August 29th via their Amazon accounts.